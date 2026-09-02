Trump Goon Humiliated by His Own Wife’s Bonkers Confession

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s wife inadvertently revealed that he wasn’t given the top Cabinet position on merit.

During an appearance on The Katie Miller Podcast, hosted by the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Duffy was asked about the conversation that took place when Donald Trump offered him the job.

Duffy’s wife, Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, interjected and began answering for him, saying he was only given the role of transportation secretary because nothing else was available.

There were a number of deadly aircraft crashes and near-collisions in the U.S. once Sean Duffy became the transport secretary. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

“He said he wanted to serve the president in any way,” Campos-Duffy told Miller. “He ended up in transportation because that was all that’s left.”

“He did say, ‘Don’t F it up,’” Campos-Duffy added.

Duffy, a former cast member on MTV’s The Real World: Boston and a former Fox News host, then desperately hyped up his apparent credentials to lead the Department of Transportation.

“The president told me this. He said, ‘If I wasn’t the president, I would pick the Department of Transportation over any department. It’s the best department. I’m going to give it to you,’” Duffy said, while giving a half-hearted impersonation of the 80-year-old president.

“Because he’s a builder,” Duffy added. “Whether it’s roads and bridges, like he’s talking about concrete and bridges and designs and colors. And he loves aviation, so that we have a president who cares about the infrastructure of America? Usually, presidents don’t give a sh...darn.”

Sean Duffy and Rachel Campos-Duffy have been married since 1999. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

This is not the first time that Duffy and Campos-Duffy have embarrassed themselves while making media appearances together.

This week, a clip from a March 2024 episode of their Fox Nation podcast, From the Kitchen Table: The Duffys, resurfaced, showing the 54-year-old Duffy salivating over actor Sydney Sweeney’s breasts.

The episode, titled “Can Sydney Sweeney Save America From Going Woke?” aired as MAGA figures were attempting to paint the Euphoria star as a poster girl for their culture wars.

During the episode, the father-of-nine Duffy warned that he was going to give “my take on Sydney Sweeney’s breasts” before suggesting that her breasts were important to humanity.

Sydney Sweeney is 35 years younger than the married Transport Secretary Sean Duffy. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

“God made us a certain way to appreciate and want to mate with a woman, and women are made the same way to want to be with a man and, um, I think Sydney Sweeney is just a reminder that men are still men. I’m sorry, we are,” Duffy said.

“Sydney Sweeney’s boobs make us want to reproduce,” Duffy said while Rachel Campos-Duffy laughed beside him. “Sydney Sweeney’s boobs are gonna save America.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the Department of Transportation for comment.