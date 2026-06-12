Raging Trump, 79, Melts Down Over Impeachment Threat

Donald Trump called for Rep. Jamie Raskin to be expelled from Congress because the “bum” wants to launch impeachment proceedings against him.

In a typical Truth Social meltdown, the 79-year-old launched a 195-word tirade against the Maryland Democrat while sharing an X post from Fox News host Mark Levin demanding Republicans “move to expel” Raskin from the House.

It is unclear what exactly set Levin and Trump off on their rants against Raskin. The longtime nemesis of the president has frequently hinted that Democrats will launch impeachment proceedings against Trump should Democrats retake control of the House in the midterms, as they are widely expected to do.

Trump’s post also came after The Wall Street Journal reported that he is working on an entirely symbolic effort to pressure lawmakers into passing a resolution to “expunge” his two existing impeachments.

Jamie Raskin served as the lead prosecutor in the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump in January 2021. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

“Jamie Raskin, a Loser in Life, who worked endlessly during my First Term to impeach me, and failed miserably, wasting the Country’s money, time, and effort, will guaranteed be trying to do it again, despite one of the most successful Presidencies in History,” Trump wrote.

The president carried on his rant by lashing out at “pathetic soul” Texas Rep. Al Green and his fruitless attempts to impeach Trump late last year. The 79-year-old also desperately suggested Raskin would “be in jail right now” if former President Joe Biden hadn’t issued sweeping preemptive pardons just before leaving office.

“Something should be done about people like this who do bad things, but always come up on the short end because of their illegal or unscrupulous behavior, and hurt our Country in the process,” Trump continued.

“I agree with Mark Levin when he says to, EXPEL THE BUM. Congress can never be great with people like this, who suffer massively from Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), casting their vote of HATE!”

Donald Trump posted the Truth Social rant at 7:50 p.m. on Thursday. Truth Social/Donald Trump

In his X post, Levin said that if Raskin continues to “abuse our constitutional system and undermine our electoral process,” then Congress should take the “necessary steps” to expel him.

Getting a member of Congress expelled is extremely rare, as the process requires a two-thirds vote in either the House or the Senate.

An expulsion has occurred three times since the Civil War, with New York Republican George Santos the last member to be kicked out in December 2023 amid a string of fraud and ethics scandals.

In an interview on All In with Chris Hayes, Raskin responded to Trump’s Truth Social post by suggesting the president is “having nightmare flashbacks about impeachment.”

“There’s a very easy way to not get impeached: Stop committing impeachable offenses,” Raskin added. “Stop committing high crimes and misdemeanors. Don’t go to war and usurp the powers of Congress to declare war. That’s up to us. Don’t spend money in a way different from how Congress has appropriated money. Don’t impose illegal taxes and tariffs on the American people without congressional consent.

“The president needs a basic constitutional primer. There are a lot of lawyers around him, but he should find one who actually understands what the Constitution says.”