Raging Trump, 80, Unravels in Overnight Meltdown at Nemesis

Donald Trump picked up where he left off as he raged at one of his key political foes in a morning Truth Social rant—hours after targeting him late at night.

The president, 80, tore into Dan Goldman, the New York Democratic congressman and chief investigator during Trump’s first impeachment trial, in two separate posts after he lost his primary race to former New York City comptroller Brad Lander.

“Even though he tried unsuccessfully to prosecute me, and despite the fact that he is a major Slimeball, I feel sorry for FORMER Congressman Dan Goldman,” Trump wrote on his social media platform.

Hours earlier, he celebrated Goldman’s loss, calling him “weak and pathetic.”

Goldman just lost, BIG!” Trump wrote. “I guess people didn’t like him illegally targeting President TRUMP. In any event, this jerk is finally GONE!”