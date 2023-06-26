Rape Accuser Demands Paul Haggis Sell His SoHo Co-Op to Pay Her $12M
MAKING ENDS MEET
Paul Haggis owes more than $12 million in damages and legal fees to Haleigh Breest, the woman he was found liable for sexually assaulting in a civil rape case last year. But with the Crash movie director claiming he’s broke, Breest filed a petition on Monday to have Haggis sell his shares of his co-op apartment in New York’s SoHo neighborhood to make good on the money he owes her. The co-op, located at 169 Mercer Street, is the same one where the rape was said to take place, the court docs state. Breest is requesting the judge require “directing the turnover and execution sale” of the co-op to “partially satisfy” the combined $12,848,366 Haggis owes her. In addition to that, she’s seeking payment from another NYC property—a condo Haggis’ ex-wife sold on West Broadway in 2019, of which Haggis was entitled to part but allegedly didn’t take. Breest aims “to recover $806,169 condominium sale proceeds paid” to Haggis’ ex-wife to make a dent in that $12.8 million judgement, her motion says.