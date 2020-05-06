Reagan Sold the American Dream. Trump Is Selling His Own Tired Bullshit.

Like most of you, I didn’t start Monday wondering what it would feel like to be the target of a long string of Donald Trump’s dick-size-compensation insults, but since my friends and I in the Lincoln Project are now living very much rent-free in Donald Trump's tiny brain, I thought I might give you a little insight on “Mourning In America,” the ad that launched a thousand tweets.

The president had nothing better to do, because the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror, the death count has dropped to zero, our economy has bounced back so that we’re not saddled with massive debt and deficit driven by his corrupt son-in-law’s divide-the-spoils seizure of drugs and PPE, and the states can fling wide the doors of every business now that there are clear skies ahead.

Oh. Wait.