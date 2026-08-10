Recovering Congresswoman Embarrasses Missing Mitch With Video

The Democratic congresswoman who was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash is schooling Mitch McConnell in public transparency.

Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, 80, shared a video on social media Monday in which she provided an update on her recovery. On Aug. 2, the congresswoman was on her way to church in Toledo when a driver barreled into the vehicle in which she was a passenger, then sped away.

Unlike McConnell, who has repeatedly refused calls to release a video of himself speaking after he was hospitalized in June, Kaptur said she was making a “rapid recovery” from her injuries.

“I’m working my way back, and am so grateful for all of the help that has been given to me in this effort,” Kaptur said, sitting beside a window, clad in gold jewelry with a colorful ascot tied around her neck.

The congresswoman said that Congress’ annual summer recess will give her enough time to recover fully. “It was not a pleasant experience, and there were wounds that resulted, but let me tell you, we have to be very grateful,” she added.

The transparency from Kaptur, who is the fourth-longest-serving House member, stands in stark contrast to former Senate Majority Leader McConnell, 84, who has not released a video in some 60 days since he was taken from his home in an ambulance—something critics were quick to point out.

“Notice how she is doing a video from rehab to let her constituents know she is alive instead of releasing statements and two photos,” one X user who identified as “Covie,” wrote.

McConnell has had a string of falls in recent years. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The Kentucky senator’s condition remains unclear. Though colleagues have reported speaking to him about policy, and three statements purportedly written by him have been issued, he has not appeared in public or been filmed speaking since before his hospitalization on June 14. Two photographs of the smiling Kentucky senator were released with his wife, Elaine Chao, in nearly identical poses propped up in a hospital bed in jeans and a button-down shirt without an IV.

“Senate GOP, see how easy this is,” another user wrote in a reply.

At the same time, he has ignored questions from leaders in his own state, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who has not spoken to McConnell and has repeatedly demanded that he provide Kentuckians with transparency.

A spokesperson for McConnell did not respond to a request for comment.

The two "proof-of-life" photos released by McConnell's office. Office of Mitch McConnell

On Thursday, a statement attributed to the senator noted: “I was discharged from the rehabilitation center to continue my recovery at home. Elaine and I are grateful for the many well wishes and support from friends, colleagues, and Kentuckians, and for the attentive care I’ve received from excellent doctors, nurses, therapists, and hospital staff.”

McConnell, who has served in the Senate since 1985, is one of the longest-serving senators in U.S. history. The lawmaker has suffered multiple falls in recent years, as well as several publicized instances in which he appeared to freeze while speaking.