Recovering Congresswoman Embarrasses Mitch McConnell With Town Halls

A Democratic lawmaker who was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash is showing missing Mitch McConnell how to be upfront with constituents.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, 80, shared a smiling photo of herself next to a medical professional on social media on Thursday. On Aug. 2, the Ohio congresswoman was on her way to church in Toledo when a driver barreled into a vehicle she was traveling in and then sped away.

“Grateful to all who supported my healing following the hit-and-run collision in which I and a dedicated staffer were struck,” Kaptur captioned the photo.

The lawmaker has been providing routine updates on her recovery. RepMarcyKaptur/X

“Complete healing will take a bit more time, but I continue to work via phone and zoom, including hosting town halls tonight and tomorrow. I hope to see you out and about soon.”

Days after the incident, Kaptur, the fourth-longest-serving House member, made a concerted effort to communicate the extent of her injuries with her constituents. On Aug. 11, the congresswoman shared a video on social media where she said she was making a “rapid recovery” from her injuries.

“I’m working my way back, and am so grateful for all of the help that has been given to me in this effort,” Kaptur said, sitting beside a window, clad in gold jewelry with a colorful ascot tied around her neck.

The lawmakers’ regular updates stand in stark contrast to former Senate Majority Leader McConnell, 84, who has not released a video in some 80 days since he was taken from his home in an ambulance on June 14. The Kentucky Republican has been missing roughly the same number of days the House has been in session for the entire year.

Critics on Thursday were quick to point out the differing styles of communication from McConnell and Kaptur. A spokesperson for McConnell did not respond to a request for comment.

“Marcy Kaptur is back on her feet. Meanwhile Mitch McConnell is somewhere? Kaptur has been incredibly transparent the whole time,” an X user identified as Drew Savicki wrote.

Another X user called out McConnell’s communications team more directly. “Again, paging Team McConnell: it’s not that hard,” wrote a user identified as Alex Storti. “You’re all LITERALLY depriving the people of Kentucky of full representation for NO reason at all.”

McConnell has had a string of health incidents over the past several years. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Kentucky senator’s condition remains unclear. Though colleagues have reported speaking to him about policy, and three statements purportedly written by him have been issued, he has not appeared in public or been filmed speaking since before his hospitalization. Two photographs of the smiling Kentucky senator were released with his wife, Elaine Chao, in nearly identical poses, propped up in a hospital bed in jeans and a button-down shirt without an IV.

At the same time, he has ignored questions from leaders in his own state, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who has not spoken to McConnell and has repeatedly demanded that he provide Kentuckians with transparency.