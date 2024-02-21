Rep. Andy Biggs Spoke at Rally by Far-Right Radicals

Far-right Congressman Andy Biggs spoke at a gun-rights rally that was sponsored by the Proud Boys and a college group that promotes white supremacy, according to AZCentral. Biggs, the former head of the Freedom Caucus, declined to comment on his participation in the event held this past weekend outside the state capitol in Phoenix. The organizers included College Republicans United, which has ties to white nationalist Nick Fuentes and promotes antisemitic conspiracy theories, and the state’s chapter of the Proud Boys. Biggs, who refused to sign a congressional pledge against white supremacy, told attendees: “Let me tell you what the hard left—the Marxist Democrats in Congress—want to do. They want to take away your gun rights.” Elected to Congress in 2016, Biggs tried last year to supplant Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker and was one of the Republicans who pushed McCarthy out. Last month, Biggs slammed his own party during an appearance on Newsmax, saying, “In my opinion, we have nothing to go out there and campaign on—it’s embarrassing.”
