Rep. Hal Rogers Apologizes for Telling Rep. Joyce Beatty ‘Kiss My Ass’
‘UNACCEPTABLE’
Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY) has apologized for telling Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) to “kiss my ass” and poking her when she asked him to don a face covering. Beatty, the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, tweeted a description of the confrontation late Tuesday, “Today, while heading to the House floor for votes, I respectfully asked my colleague @RepHalRogers to put on a mask while boarding the train. He then poked my back, demanding I get on the train. When I asked him not to touch me, he responded, ‘kiss my ass.’” She added that the rude remark was “the kind of disrespect we have been fighting for years, and indicative of the larger issue we have with GOP Members flaunting health and safety mandates.” Rogers then said in a statement that “My words were not acceptable.”