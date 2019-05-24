Rep. Jerry Nadler Appears to Briefly Faint at NYC Press Conference

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) slumped in his chair and appeared to briefly collapse at a press conference in New York, according to several reports, but appears to be fine after receiving medical attention and a drink of water. When New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio asked if he was OK, Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, apparently said “no” before putting his hand over his face. A spokesperson told reporters that Nadler “seems to have been dehydrated and it was very warm in the room. He is now responsive and receiving a check-up.” Nadler and de Blasio were giving a press conference on the Upper West Side to announce the expansion of the city’s speed-camera program. After the incident, reporters were asked to clear the room so that Nadler could get further medical attention.