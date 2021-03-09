Rep. Matt Gaetz Wants Congress to Help #FreeBritney
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) wants Congress to get involved in the Free Britney movement. The Florida conservative sent a letter to Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), head of the House Judiciary Committee, urging a hearing on the conservatorship process after watching Framing Britney Spears, the popular documentary that focuses on the pop star’s public perception and the conservatorship implemented by her father Jamie Spears that currently governs her life. Gaetz told Vanity Fair, “If the conservatorship process can rip the agency from a woman who was in the prime of her life and one of the most powerful pop stars in the world, imagine what it can do to people who are less powerful and have less of a voice. I’ve heard the story of those people in Florida, and I am concerned about access to due process for wards.”