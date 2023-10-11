Rep. Shri Thanedar Renounces Democratic Socialist Membership After ‘Hate-Filled’ Rally
TOO FAR
Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI), a longtime (and very online) proponent of the Democratic Socialists of America, announced Wednesday that he has officially renounced his membership from the organization following a New York City rally backed by the group that has been widely condemned by NYC’s elected officials as antisemitic. “Sunday’s hate-filled and antisemitic rally in New York City, promoted by the NYC-DSA, makes it impossible for me to continue my affiliation,” Thanedar said in a statement put out by his office Wednesday. “I strongly believe that ending my association with DSA serves my constituents interests as they expect me to represent them by helping to build a better, more just world, not fanning the flames of hatred.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) previously condemned the event, which she said displayed “bigotry and callousness.” Thanedar said his departure from the group did not represent a departure from his goals of universal healthcare and environmental justice.