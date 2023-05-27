Gay U.K. Soldiers Subjected to Electric Shock Therapy for Decades, Report Says
HARROWING
As recently as the 1990s, the British military forced gay soldiers to undergo electric shock therapy and other bogus treatments in an attempt to change their sexuality, according to a government report. The investigation, obtained by Bloomberg and scheduled for release next month, details the cruel treatment of gay troops in the U.K. from 1967 to 2000. According to a member of the House of Lords who spearheaded the report, military personnel were told they could only keep their jobs if they subjected themselves to the treatments, Bloomberg reported. The investigation, which began under Prime Minister Boris Johnson, also included accounts from gay soldiers of blackmail and sexual assault that left many traumatized. A government spokesperson told Bloomberg that officials would “carefully consider the findings and respond in due course.”