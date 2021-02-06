CHEAT SHEET
Reps. Louie Gohmert and Andrew Clyde Fined $5K for Skirting Capitol Security
$5K TANTRUM
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) were each fined $5,000 Friday for refusing to pass through metal detectors installed in the U.S. Capitol after the Jan. 6 riot. The amount will be deducted from their salaries. They are the first to be penalized, but other House members like Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have also expressed disdain for the new security measures. If Gohmert and Clyde skirt the magnetometers again, they will be fined $10,000. Gohmert said in a statement, “We'll be appealing because this is ridiculous. This isn’t ‘The Godfather’ where you plant a gun in the toilet tank.”