RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Has No Idea What Madison Cawthorn’s “Dark MAGA” Is
When asked about comments that soon-to-be-ousted GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn made—about the rise of a new far-right political faction he coined “Dark MAGA”—RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel admitted that she does not know anything about the phrase. After losing his GOP primary in North Carolina, an embittered Cawthorn took to Instagram to express his anger with the Republican party, writing, “It’s time for the rise of the new right, it’s time for Dark MAGA to truly take command.” Cawthorn continued by saying that he and his supporters must “defeat the cowardly and weak members of our own party” before defeating the bigger “enemy.” McDaniel, the very face of the party Cawthorn so passionately decried, appeared entirely oblivious to the comments. “I don’t know what Dark MAGA is,” she told Fox News Sunday. “It sounds like a Star Wars thing, like the dark side of the force.”