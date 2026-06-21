Republicans’ MAGA Rebrand of Beloved TV Icon Backfires Spectacularly

The GOP has been faced with their anti-Elmo history after trying to welcome him into the MAGA fold.

Republicans began warming up to Elmo Friday when he appeared in a FIFA World Cup video on X wearing a USA soccer jersey and declaring: “Elmo just wants to set the record straight... GO TEAM USA!”

In the video, Elmo squeaked: “Just to be clear, Elmo wants Team USA to win, okay? But Elmo loves everybody!”

The GOP claimed Elmo as one of their own, despite the monster warning not to make his support of USA 'a thing.' X/@HouseGOP

Seemingly predicting that it could become a culture war flashpoint, the red monster ordered: “Just to be clear. Don’t make this a thing. Thank you.”

Looking around at his imagined audience, he concluded: “Elmo loves you, and Elmo loves you, and Elmo loves you, and Team USA, and everybody who’s playing.”

House Republicans promptly ignored Elmo’s request not to make it “a thing”: “Elmo is a certified PATRIOT!” they wrote on X.

The enthusiasm appeared to stem from Republicans viewing Elmo’s support for Team USA as an unapologetically pro-America statement from a character associated with Sesame Street and public broadcasting—institutions conservatives have frequently slammed as “woke.”

X/@RepBonnie

Elmo supporters had his back as they reminded the GOP of their previous anti-Sesame Street actions. X/@Dubsperspective

House Republicans then escalated matters further, adding: “Meanwhile, Democrats are rooting for foreigners...”

While the GOP was happy to invite Elmo to the party, others weren’t so quick to forget their previous slights against the beloved childhood character.

“You clowns literally defunded elmo,” one person raged, with another echoing: “You a-----es voted to defund PBS and called Sesame Street woke. You couldn’t be more hypocritical, loud, wrong, or clueless.”

The backlash touched on a very real fight involving the fuzzy character.

Last May, Trump signed an executive order axing all funding for PBS and NPR, including kids’ shows Mister Roger’s Neighborhood, Elmo’s World, and Sesame Street.

While Trump claimed that the networks were “biased,” PBS hit back in a lawsuit that the president was overstepping regulations that prevent him from controlling its content.

The PBS was defunded by Trump last year in a move the network blasted as 'blatant viewpoint discrimination.' SAUL LOEB/Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“The executive order makes no attempt to hide the fact that it is cutting off the flow of funds to PBS because of the content of PBS programming and out of a desire to alter the content of speech. That is blatant viewpoint discrimination,” PBS lawyers complained.

Before Sesame Street was picked up by Netflix, Elmo himself waded into the legal defunding drama by posting on LinkedIn that he was “looking for his next opportunity.”