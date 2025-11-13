Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed that President Donald Trump made fun of President Vladimir Putin over his Russian counterpart’s height.

Speaking to Vice President JD Vance at the MAHA Summit in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, Kennedy shared the anecdote, laughing throughout.

“President Trump had them bring in a full-size picture of himself with Putin when they were in Hawaii–he’s very tall and Putin was very short,” Kennedy began, presumably referring to the summit the pair attended in August in Alaska, not Hawaii.

“Putin came up to about here,” Kennedy continued, gesturing to his midsection, “and he said, ‘You know what I said to him?’ He said, ‘I’ve had it up to HERE with you!’” Kennedy quoted the president as saying, once again gesturing to his midsection.

President Donald Trump (R) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump’s official height has been debated before. His 2012 driver’s license, obtained by Politico, states Trump is 6′2.” However, he was listed as 6′3″ during his indictment in Fulton County, Georgia, over his efforts to overturn the election. Putin stands at 5′7,” according to The Guardian.

Putin and Trump met in Alaska in August in an attempt to negotiate a peace deal regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine, but the summit, to which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not invited, was ultimately unsuccessful.

The two leaders met for peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Vance and Kennedy were appearing at the ‘Make America Healthy Again‘ summit, referring to Kennedy’s political movement that failed to secure him the presidency but ensured him a portfolio in Trump’s cabinet.

During the same conversation, Vance revealed that he believes that ibuprofen, one of the most common over-the-counter pain medications, is “useless,” telling Kennedy, “If I have like, you know, a back sprain, or I slept weird and I woke up with back pain, I don’t want to take Ibuprofen.”

“I don’t like taking medications. I don’t like taking anything unless I absolutely have to. And I think that is another MAHA style attitude. It’s not anti-medication, it’s anti-useless-medication.”

Great conversation with Vice President Vance at the MAHA Summit. Thank you, @VP, for being a fearless leader and championing the Make America Healthy Again movement. pic.twitter.com/VqJekYxo8S — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) November 12, 2025

Vance’s remarks echoed Kennedy’s own concerns about a common over-the-counter medication from earlier this year.

The Health and Human Services Secretary, a longtime vaccine skeptic, claimed that there was a link between the consumption of Tylenol by women during pregnancy and the development of autism in children, despite significant evidence to the contrary.

During a press conference in September, Kennedy promised, “It will take time for an honest look at this topic by scientists, but I want to reassure the people in the autism community that we will be uncompromising and relentless in our search for answers.”