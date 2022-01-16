Some Virginia Cities Thumb Nose at Gov. Youngkin Over Masks

Two Virginia cities have already said they will continue to require masks in schools after new Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an order repealing a statewide mandate and vowed to create an opt-out for parents facing local mandates. “We are going to use all the authority that I have to consider all options to protect that right,” the Republican governor said on Fox News. But Richmond’s mayor says the school system there “will maintain its 100% mask mandate for students, staff, and visitors.” And Alexandria’s schools “will continue to abide by the health and safety guidelines of the CDC and the Alexandria Health Department and continue to require all individuals to wear masks that cover the nose and mouth in ACPS schools, facilities and buses,” the city said in a Sunday statement.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10