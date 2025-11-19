Politics

RFK Jr. Calls in Trump Whisperer to End MAHA-MAGA Civil War

PEACE PLEASE GUYS

His new aide is one of a brother-and-sister set of wellness influencers.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a deal with Pfizer to lower Medicaid drug prices in the Oval Office of the White House on September 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is calling in the big guns to help calm the contentious relationship between his Make America Healthy Again movement and President Donald Trump’s MAGA.

MAHA influencer Calley Means, 40, was the one who convinced Trump during last year’s presidential campaign that Kennedy’s MAHA was a politically expedient way to expand the MAGA coalition.

He also helped broker Kennedy’s endorsement of Trump after the former anti-vaccine crusader and third-party presidential candidate dropped out of the race and stumped for the president in exchange for a Cabinet-level position if Trump won re-election.

Now, Kennedy, who serves as Trump’s secretary of health and human services, is bringing in Means as a permanent senior adviser supporting food and nutrition policy, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Calley Means and Casey Means
Calley Means and his sister Casey Means are MAHA influencers. Joe Rogan Experience/Youtube

His role is expected to go far beyond food policy, though, to include bringing together warring MAHA and MAGA factions.

The two sides have been battling over weight-loss drugs, pharmaceutical lobbying, restrictions on food dyes and pesticides, and even Trump’s pick for surgeon general—who just happens to be me Mean’s sister, 37-year-old Casey Means, a fellow wellness influencer without an active medical license.

Trump has touted Means’ “impeccable MAHA credentials,” including a hatred of processed foods and a deep skepticism toward mainstream medicine, but some members of his base have tried to derail her nomination.

Earlier this year, America First provocateur Laura Loomer branded Casey Means a “Marxist tree-hugger” and launched a stream of attacks targeting her MAGA credentials, medical expertise, and even her sanity.

Around the same time, Kennedy’s former running mate, Silicon Valley divorcee billionaire Nicole Shanahan, said that someone was “controlling” the secretary’s decisions and hinted it was Casey and Calley Means, who she wrote seemed like “Manchurian assets.”

“I was promised that if I supported RFK Jr. in his Senate confirmation that neither of these siblings would be working under HHS or in an appointment (and that people much more qualified would be),” she wrote in a post on X.

UNITED STATES - JUNE 12: Laura Loomer is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Laura Loomer, one of President Trump's most vocal supporters, has nevertheless raged against his pick for attorney general. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

For now, Means’ Senate confirmation hearings have been postponed after she went into labor last month.

Once she’s able to return, she’s expected to face intense grilling from Democrats about her views on vaccines—she has promoted a debunked conspiracy theory about the shots have neurotoxic and inflammatory ingredients—and her medical credentials.

In the meantime, her brother is expected to help guide the administration’s overhaul of U.S. dietary guidelines to embrace saturated fat and protein, and to revise the Food and Drug Administration’s standards for food ingredients, the Journal reported.

