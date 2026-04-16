Rogan Slams Trump’s War Days After Being Chummy With Him

Joe Rogan has slammed President Donald Trump’s “f--ing terrifying” war with Iran just days after they were chummy at a UFC event in Miami.

Rogan has not let his Saturday night chat with Trump reverse his string of criticism of the president, telling comedian David Cross that war is not what MAGA voted for in 2024.

“It’s f---ing terrifying. All of it’s terrifying,” Rogan said on his show Thursday. “Anytime you’re involved with you’re shooting missiles into towns and blowing things up, blowing up infrastructure, blowing up bridges, you know, and Israel’s blowing up Lebanon. Now, it’s like, What the f--k are we doing? How is this still going on?”

The comedian David Cross, 62, said he felt President Donald Trump did not have a proper plan in place before going to war with Iran. The Joe Rogan Experience

Cross said it was obvious Trump had “no plan, zero,” when he first ordered strikes on Iran on February 28—something that has caused gas prices to spike in the United States in addition to 13 American soldiers being killed in action.

Rogan agreed, noting that Americans voted against new wars when they put him back in the Oval Office.

“Most people that voted for Trump or wanted Trump to be in office, one of the things that was attractive was this—no more wars,” he said. “Now we’re in one of the craziest ones.”

President Donald Trump chats with Joe Rogan during a brief encounter at a UFC event in Miami. X/@atrupar

It is unclear what Rogan and Trump discussed at last weekend’s fight night. Cameras captured Trump, 79, entering the downtown Miami arena to the tune of Kid Rock’s “American Badass” and then immediately walking to greet the 58-year-old podcaster.

Trump took Rogan’s hand and pointed at him while speaking, eventually letting go of the handshake to greet commentator Daniel Cormier. Before he left, Trump clasped Rogan’s shoulders and gave him a pat on the arm before walking away.

The president, who has again proven this week that he does not take criticism well, has not publicly called out Rogan for speaking out against him unlike what he has done with other right-wing figures, including Riley Gaines, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Alex Jones.

Rogan endorsed Trump over Kamala Harris on Nov. 4, 2024, just hours before Election Day, having just wrapped a podcast with Elon Musk, who was then in Trump’s good graces. Rogan has shown signs of regretting his support this spring.

Earlier this week, Rogan scoffed at Trump’s ridiculous excuse for posting an AI-generated photo of himself as Jesus Christ. He also said on his April 8 show that he is now “politically homeless,” confirming he no longer associates with the increasingly fractured MAGA movement.

The first cracks in Trump and Rogan’s relationship emerged in December at the peak of the now-fired ICE Barbie Kristi Noem’s reckless migrant crackdown, which Rogan slammed as “crazy” and an “overcorrection.”

After endorsing Trump's presidential run at the 11th hour in November 2024, Joe Rogan attended the president's inauguration. SAUL LOEB/via REUTERS

Rogan again criticized the crackdown in January, after two ICE protesters were shot dead by federal agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

He went as far as suggesting that the over-the-top immigration enforcement was a way to distract from the Epstein files scandal. He theorized months later that strikes on Iran had a similar purpose.

“Look, the Epstein files come out—we go to war with Iran,” Rogan said last week. “It’s a good way to get people to stop talking about certain things.”