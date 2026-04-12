Trump Faces Rogan After Taking Public Beating From Him

Donald Trump braved a fight of his own at the UFC 327 Saturday night, a public reunion with his friend-turned-foe.

Trump, 79, was seen keenly approaching political influencer Joe Rogan at the Kaseya Center in Miami following the failure of his Iran peace talks, bolstered by the presence of his extended Trump family members.

The president entered the MMA event to the tune of Kid Rock’s “American Badass,” and immediately approached commentator Rogan, 58.

Trump approached Rogan at the UFC event and exchanged a whispered conversation with plenty of hand shaking and back slapping. X/@atrupar

Trump took Rogan’s hand and pointed at him while speaking, eventually letting go of the handshake to greet Daniel Cormier, before returning to clasp the podcaster by the shoulders and give him a pat on the arm before moving away.

The duo both seemed friendly during their brief public chat, after Rogan’s recent anti-Trump turn.

Last month, Rogan described the border policies of Barack Obama as more successful than Trump’s, and weeks later went on to identify himself as “politically homeless” while branding the two-party system as “inherently flawed.”

Rogan was seen as essential for winning over disenfranchised voters with his endorsement of Trump, but has recently changed his tuned. The Joe Rogan Experience/ YouTube

During the conversation in which he ripped apart the blue vs. red narrative, the former Trump endorser described Bill Clinton as “one of the greatest presidents of all time for sure,” comparing the Democrat’s economy to Trump’s affordability crisis and growing national debt.

Most recently, Rogan has unleashed harsh criticism about ‘Peace President’ Trump’s choice to join Israel and start a war against Iran, which the former comedian saw as a betrayal of his MAGA base.

The podcaster also told his listeners that the entire war may be nothing more than a means to distract from the Epstein files.

“Look, the Epstein files come out—we go to war with Iran. It’s a good way to get people to stop talking about certain things,” he theorized.

Alongside praising Democratic politicians, Rogan has accused Trump of betraying his MAGA base with the Iran war. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

After months of ripping Trump and his policies, the video of Rogan’s reunion with the president has surprised many viewers—but maybe, Rogan is willing to overlook tensions considering his firm take on Trump’s mortality.