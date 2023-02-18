Romanian Doctors Under Investigation Over Use of Dead Peoples’ Implants

Read it at Reuters
Five doctors are suspected of participating in a grisly scheme to use medical implants from dead people without consulting their families or getting permission in advance. One of the suspects is already in custody “pending the investigation on charges of abuse of power and bribe taking,” Reuters reported. Prosecutors allege that hundreds of cardiac devices were reused, which may have put patients in danger. “A large part of the implants recommended by the doctor... were not necessary and were prompted by fake diagnoses or by previously prescribed medication that would trigger specific symptoms,” said a statement from prosecutors cited by Reuters.