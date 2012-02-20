Romney Closes on Santorum in MI

CHEAT SHEET
Mitt Romney will have to take his good news where he can find it these days. The Michigan native and former Massachusetts governor is still trailing Rick Santorum in his home state, but not by as much as previously reported. A new Public Policy Polling survey shows Romney getting 33 percent of the vote while Santorum gets 37 percent. Romney has called in Donald Trump to help him with the state, which not long ago was thought to be an easy victory. The real-estate impresario is scheduled to tout Romney and bash Santorum in a series of radio interviews on local Michigan stations.