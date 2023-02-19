Rihanna’s Dad Found Out She Was Pregnant During the Super Bowl
SURPRISE!
Rihanna’s father found out about his daughter’s baby bump the way the rest of the world did—watching her perform at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month. Ronald Fenty told TMZ on Sunday that though Rihanna had secured him tickets to attend the Arizona game in person, he’d been in the dark about the pregnancy. “Oh my God! My baby girl looks pregnant,” he recalled saying to his partner. Fenty, a grandfather to four boys, including Rihanna’s first child with A$AP Rocky, also told the outlet that he had his fingers crossed for a baby girl. Fenty, who has a history of substance abuse issues, has had a sometimes strained relationship with his daughter over the years. He and Rihanna’s mother, Monica Braithwaite, divorced when she was just 14 years old, with the singer later calling her parent’s relationship “very abusive.” In 2019, she sued him for false advertising and invasion of privacy, accusing him of misusing her name. Rihanna dropped the suit in September 2021, with contemporaneous reports suggesting she’d reached a settlement out of court with Fenty and his business partner.