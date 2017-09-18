Roy Moore Laments Racial Division Between ‘Reds and Yellows’

CHEAT SHEET
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore referred to Native Americans and Asians as “reds and yellows” while lamenting racial divisions between Americans during a campaign speech on Sunday. “We were torn apart in the Civil War—brother against brother, North against South, party against party. What changed?” Moore said. “Now we have blacks and whites fighting, reds and yellows fighting, Democrats and Republicans fighting, men and women fighting. What’s going to unite us? What’s going to bring us back together? A president? A Congress? No. It’s going to be God.” Moore, the former chief justice of Alabama’s Supreme Court will face off with incumbent interim Sen. Luther Strange in primary runoff next week for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ seat. Moore also implied last week that the 9/11 terror attacks could have been caused by a lack of religious faith.