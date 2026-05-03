Rudy Giuliani, 81, in Critical Condition at Florida Hospital

Rudy Giuliani is in “critical condition” at a Florida hospital, his spokesperson announced on Sunday.

The former New York mayor’s spokesperson, Ted Goodman, did not specify which hospital he was in but said in a statement shared to X that he “remains in critical but stable condition.”

“Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,” Goodman said. “We do ask that you join us in prayer for America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani.”

Why the 81-year-old disbarred attorney was hospitalized, and how long he has been there, are unclear.

President Donald Trump offered his support to his former personal lawyer in a post on Truth Social, taking the opportunity to politicize the moment.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

“Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition,” Trump, 79, wrote. “What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!"