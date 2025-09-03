Rudy Giuliani Tries to Explain Bonkers Run-up to Car Crash

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has spoken out about his car accident over Labor Day Weekend, sharing the details in a live episode of The Rudy Giuliani Show.

Appearing alongside his spokesperson, Ted Goodman, the pair spent 30 minutes detailing the events of Saturday night, which included stopping on the highway to respond to a potential domestic violence incident and subsequently being hit by a car, resulting in Giuliani suffering a fractured thoracic vertebrae and multiple lacerations.

Giuliani opened the episode with an update on his condition, telling viewers that he was recovering but adding, “If I say I’m feeling fine that of course is a little ridiculous”. He explained that he has to wear a brace for approximately two weeks that will help fuse together the parts of his back that are fractured, and hopes that within a month he’ll be completely recovered.

Moving on to the events leading up to the crash, Giuliani and Goodman detailed how they saw a woman waving a white item—they say it could have been a shawl or a sweater, they weren’t sure—in distress on the side of Interstate 93, at around 9pm on Saturday night.

After they pulled over, the woman approached them for help and said she was being abused, the pair explained. A second person also approached their car, but they were obscured because they were holding up a phone with its flash on, so the pair “couldn’t tell if it was a male or female.”

The Rudy Giuliani Show: Tuesday, September 2, 2025 https://t.co/0qO6XZPft0 — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 2, 2025

Giuliani noted that he couldn’t see any scars or injuries on the woman and that she wasn’t disheveled, but she did appear panicked and asked to get in their car. At first, Giuliani agreed, but Goodman said they would pull over and call the police instead.

“I’m quickly uncomfortable with the situation, we both agree we have to assess. We’re putting ourselves in danger, we gotta do something at this point‚” Goodman said. They both stressed that they were worried about being ambushed, particularly given they couldn’t see the second person’s hands clearly.

They called 911 and waited on the line until they arrived, bringing state troopers, an ambulance and fire trucks to the scene. One of the first responders explained that the woman had been attacking the man, not vice versa, as evidenced by the hair, skin and blood found under her nails, they said. The first responders reportedly stressed how badly she had beat him “multiple times.”

After giving their statements and taking photos with first responders, who apparently asked Giuliani for a photo, they left, driving back down the highway in the opposite direction. While still close to the scene, they were hit by a car.

@RudyGiuliani was in a car accident in NH on Aug 30 after assisting a domestic violence victim. He sustained injuries but is in good spirits and recovering tremendously. Thank you for the prayers & support. 🙏 official statement below. pic.twitter.com/ohYJCcXpjR — Michael Ragusa (@themikeragu) August 31, 2025

“All of a sudden we got hit in the back, I would say, the hardest I’ve ever been hit in my whole life, including two accidents I was in when I was a child...It seemed like the car was going maximum speed, maybe 70, 80 miles an hour,” Giuliani explained.

The former mayor went on to describe the whiplash he experienced throughout his whole body, telling viewers, “My body got thrown forward in a second, and then thrown back, and I could feel the pain immediately in the middle of my body.”

“I basically couldn’t move from the pain.”

Former mayor and Trump's former attorney Giuliani credited the president with healing him. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

The first responders from the other incident ran across the interstate to offer assistance, and Giuliani was taken to hospital in an ambulance, where he was diagnosed with “sores all over the body, aches all over the body, which obviously will resolve themselves in due time.” The most significant injury is the fractured vertebrae.

New Hampshire State Police confirmed in a statement that Giuliani and Goodman stopped to help a woman who flagged them down and remained at the scene until law enforcement arrived, and that after leaving, they were hit from behind. The press release also states that all aspects of the crash remain under investigation and no charges have been filed.

The Daily Beast has reached out to New Hampshire State Police for any updates in the incident.

Giuliani and Goodman added that they didn’t believe that the driver who struck them, a 19-year-old girl, was connected to the domestic violence incident, and that she was largely okay, albeit very shaken up.

Giuliani went on to credit President Donald Trump with healing him by announcing his decision to award Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom, dubbing him “President Doctor Trump.”

“That was actually the best medicine… It’s the second time Trump has cured me. He says he cured me of COVID because he ordered the doctors what to prescribe," Giuliani explained. Giuliani was hospitalized with COVID-19 in December 2020 while traveling around the country in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.