Rudy Giuliani Shows Up at Ground Zero in Body Brace
Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, attended the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in a wheelchair and body brace, in what was his first public appearance since his car crash. The former lawyer for President Trump, 81, arrived at Ground Zero Monday in a wheelchair before being led to a white chair for the annual remembrance of the anniversary of the attacks, the New York Post reported. Giuliani sustained a fractured thoracic vertebra, injuries to his left arm and lower leg, and multiple cuts and bruises after being rear-ended by a 19-year-old girl on Aug. 30 in New Hampshire. Giuliani said on The Rudy Giuliani Show that he will be wearing his body brace for at least another week to fuse the fractured bones in his back. He could fully recover in less than a month, he said. “If I say I’m feeling fine, that, of course, is a little ridiculous,” he remarked. At the monument, Giuliani greeted other government officials, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul and FBI Director Kash Patel. Giuliani was the mayor of New York when the attacks occurred and was hailed as “America’s Mayor” for his role in the immediate response to the emergency. President Donald Trump promised to award his one-time attorney the Presidential Medal of Freedom after Giuliani’s fender-bender, which the former mayor’s longtime companion, Maria Ryan, has pushed Trump to do since his first term.