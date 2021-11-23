Find Your New Favorite Rug at Ruggable’s 15% Off Black Friday Sale

Rugs often function as the low-profile centerpiece of a room, bringing color, texture, and personality to any space, but between shedding pets and clumsy kids, our rugs take quite the beating on a daily basis. Unfortunately, while washing rugs in the washing machine is convenient, most rugs aren't designed to make it out alive of a washing cycle—enter Ruggable.

Ruggable, a luxe rug brand that designs unique waterproof rugs, offers a variety of (actually chic) rugs that stay intact in the washing machine time and time again. Skip the laborious spot cleaning and costly dry cleaning trips and just invest in one of Ruggable's washable rugs—it'll pay for itself in a few months.

Plus, now you can grab your very own Ruggable rug for 15 percent off the original price for Black Friday using code TGIBF21AFF at checkout. Ruggable doesn't offer sales very often, so if you've been wanting to invest in one for a while, now's the time to take the plunge.

Each of Ruggable's rugs and table runners comes equipped with a non-slip pad and rug cover suitable for indoor and outdoor use. They're available in nine dimensions for a perfect fit no matter your space and come in a huge variety of different styles to suit any home decor aesthetic—Persian, Moroccan, geometric, bohemian, vintage-inspired—you name it. Scroll through below to check my personal favorites.

Ruggable Damali Black & White Rug 15% Off With Code TGIBF21AFF This versatile rug is the perfect accent piece for a bedroom, dining room, or living room. The Damali rug offers a touch of bohemian flair to any space without looking overly trendy and it's available in five different colorways. Shop at Ruggable $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ruggable Verena Amber Rug 15% Off With Code TGIBF21AFF The Verena Amber rug is designed in the classic Persian rug style and features geometric patterns with gold accent details. This rug is also available in dark wood, teal blue, and sapphire blue. Shop at Ruggable $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ruggable x Jonathan Adler Op Art Rug 15% Off With Code TGIBF21AFF This chic Op Art Charcoal rug designed in collaboration with Jonathan Adler features a graphic black and white pattern and a contemporary yet timeless appeal. Shop at Ruggable $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

