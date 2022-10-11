Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Rugs often function as the low-profile centerpiece of a room, bringing color, texture, and personality to any space, but between shedding pets and clumsy kids, our rugs take quite the beating on a daily basis. Unfortunately, while washing rugs in the washing machine is convenient, most rugs aren’t designed to make it out alive of a washing cycle—enter Ruggable.

Ruggable, a luxe rug brand that designs unique waterproof rugs, offers a variety of (actually chic) rugs that stay intact in the washing machine time and time again. Skip the laborious spot cleaning and costly dry cleaning trips and just invest in one of Ruggable’s washable rugs—it’ll pay for itself in a few months. Best of all, you can score a discounted Ruggable rug for 20 percent off on Amazon today and tomorrow for the e-tailers’ Prime Early Access Sale. Choose from best-selling area rugs to cute doormats, and even a selection of their designer collaboration designs in partnership with Jonathan Adler. Ruggable rarely offers discounts this large, so now’s your chance to see what all hype is about while it’s 20 percent off.

