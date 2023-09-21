Rupert Murdoch Finally Stepping Down From Fox and News Corp

Rupert Murdoch announced in a memo sent to all staffers on Thursday morning that he is stepping down from his role as chairman and CEO of News Corp and chairman of Fox Corp.

“I am writing to let you all know that I have decided to transition to the role of Chairman Emeritus at Fox and News,” Murdoch, 92, wrote in his announcement. “For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change. But the time is right for me to take on different roles, knowing that we have truly talented teams and a passionate, principled leader in Lachlan who will become sole Chairman of both companies.”

The memo, which was obtained and reviewed by The Daily Beast, continued: “Neither excessive pride nor false humility are admirable qualities. But I am truly proud of what we have achieved collectively through the decades, and I owe much to my colleagues, whose contributions to our success have sometimes been unseen outside the company but are deeply appreciated by me.”

Adding that both he and the “companies are in robust health,” Murdoch also assured staff that his son Lachlan “is absolutely committed to the cause” before taking a less-than-subtle swipe at Fox’s non-conservative media rivals.

“Self-serving bureaucracies are seeking to silence those who would question their provenance and purpose,” Murdoch declared. “Elites have open contempt for those who are not members of their rarefied class. Most of the media is in cahoots with those elites, peddling political narratives rather than pursuing the truth.”

Murdoch railing about “peddling political narratives” may come across as more than a bit ironic to his critics, especially since Fox News has been largely seen as the defacto communications arm of the Republican Party since its launch in the late 1990s.

Additionally, the media mogul is stepping down just months after Fox settled a defamation lawsuit with voting software firm Dominion Voting Systems for a whopping $787.5 million. Dominion accused Fox and its executives of knowingly amplifying baseless election fraud conspiracies in order to boost sagging ratings following former President Donald Trump's loss in 2020.

In the wake of the record-setting payout to Dominion, Murdoch kicked top-rated primetime Fox News host Tucker Carlson to the curb, prompting a backlash among MAGA viewers that caused the conservative cable giant’s viewership to drop precipitously. Since then, the network has revamped its nighttime lineup with familiar faces, anchored by longtime Fox News star Sean Hannity.

Furthermore, a number of executives who were intimately involved with the network’s post-election coverage and subsequent Dominion lawsuit have also stepped aside, including Fox Corp. brand protection exec Raj Shah and chief legal officer Viet Dinh.

This is a developing story...