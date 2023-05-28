Russia Condemns Lindsey Graham’s Joy That ‘The Russians Are Dying’
HAWK HAWKING
Russia condemned remarks made by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) during a trip to Ukraine, with one official saying the U.S. held no “greater shame for a country than having such senators.” Graham spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where in an edited video clip from the country he said the money the U.S. had given the nation was “the best money we’ve ever spent.” At one point in the clip, Zelensky told Graham of the country “and now we are free.” “And the Russians are dying,” Graham said. The senator was roundly criticized by Russian officials. “The old fool Senator Lindsey Graham said that the United States has never spent money so successfully as on the murder of Russians,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said, according to Reuters. “He shouldn’t have done that.” Graham told Reuters that the Russians’ remarks indicated “the Russia propaganda machine is hard at work.”