Russia Extends WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich’s Detention
Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter who was wrongfully detained in Russia for alleged espionage during a reporting assignment, will remain detained in Moscow for another three months, a Russian court ruled Tuesday. Originally slated to expire on May 29, his pretrial detention has been extended until at least Aug. 30 in the Lefortovo Prison. NPR reported that Gershkovich’s parents traveled from the United States to his closed court hearing in Moscow. While the Kremlin claims Gershkovich spied for the American government, Gershkovich has denied the accusations and the U.S. has called for his immediate release. The Wall Street Journal reported that, according to Russia’s Criminal Procedure Code, detention before trial in “complex criminal cases” can be extended for up to a year.