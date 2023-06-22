Russia Plotting Terrorist Attack at Europe’s Biggest Nuclear Plant: Zelensky
BAD SIGN
Ukrainian intelligence has received information that Russia has prepared to launch a “terrorist attack with radiation leakage” at the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday. He said Moscow is currently “considering” an attack at the Zaporizhzhia plant in southeastern Ukraine that was captured by Russian forces in March 2022. “They have prepared everything for this,” Zelensky said in a video warning of the plan. “Unfortunately, I have repeatedly had to remind that radiation has no state borders and who it will hit is determined only by the wind direction.” He also invoked warnings last year about a plot to blow up the Kakhovka dam that was ultimately destroyed while under the control of Russian troops earlier this month. “This time it should not be like with Kakhovka,” Zelensky said. “The world has been warned so the world can, and must, act.”