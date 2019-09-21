CHEAT SHEET
NYET
Russian Anti-Doping Agency May Face New Suspension After Altered Anti-Doping Data Discovered
The Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA could once again be suspended thanks to a new doping scandal. A committee within the World Anti-Doping Agency that deals with drug testing will meet Monday in Tokyo to determine whether results from a Moscow drug-testing lab were altered before they were sent to the committee, according to the Associated Press. The Russian agency was reinstated after a suspension based on plans to cheat ahead of the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The WADA now says that data handed in Dec. 31, 2018, to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, may have been tampered with. It is unclear whether a new violation would affect athletes, who were allowed to compete in the Pyeongchang Olympics last year after years of suspension from international competitions.