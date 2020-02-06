Music Producer Testifies: Weinstein Accuser Lauren Young Was ‘Extremely Upset’ After Alleged Assault
Music producer Ryan Beatty testified at Harvey Weinstein’s sex-crimes trial on Thursday, describing how Lauren Young was “extremely upset” when she arrived home after the disgraced producer allegedly sexually assaulted her in a Beverly Hills hotel room in 2013. “She started crying and she couldn’t really get words to come out. It was probably the worst I’ve ever seen her,” Beatty said in Manhattan Supreme Court during his 10-minute testimony.
Young, 30, emotionally told jurors on Wednesday that after meeting Weinstein under the guise of reviewing a script she had written, he allegedly trapped her in a bathroom at the Montage Hotel, stripped naked, and groped her breasts before masturbating onto the floor just days before the Oscars in February 2013. “My hands were down to my sides because the dress was pulled down to my elbows—so my breasts were out,” Young said. “At that point, he went from grabbing my right breast to touching my vagina.”
Beatty confirmed Thursday that Young was “excited” to meet Weinstein to discuss her script. When he saw Young at their mutual friend’s house just after the alleged incident, he said Young appeared to be extremely upset but he doesn’t remember her talking about what transpired. Young was the final woman to testify against Weinstein at his sex-crimes trial, where the toppled titan faces five charges, including predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape. The 67-year-old producer, however, is only charged with allegedly sexually assaulting Miriam Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann in 2013—claims he has repeatedly denied.