Ryan: Tax Reform Could Take Longer Than Health Care

House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday that efforts at tax reform will take longer to accomplish than repealing and replacing Obamacare. The American Health Care Act, the intended replacement for Obamacare, did not go to the floor for a vote as congressional Republicans realized they did not have the votes for it last month. Ryan acknowledged on Wednesday that Congress and the White House were closer to a consensus on health care than they are currently on tax reform. “The House has a [tax reform] plan but the Senate doesn’t quite have one yet. They’re working on one. The White House hasn’t nailed it down,” Ryan said. “So even the three entities aren’t on the same page yet on tax reform,” he added.