    SAG-AFTRA: Hollywood Studios’ ‘Last, Best and Final’ Offer Falls Short

    BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line

    Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    Those hoping for an end in sight to the 116-day Hollywood actors’ strike may be out of luck, with SAG-AFTRA indicating to its membership on Monday that the union is nowhere near a deal with the studios. The guild told members in a short message that it had delivered a response that morning to the studios’ “last, best and final” offer, noting that there were still “several essential items” on which the two sides disagreed. Those items include artificial intelligence guidelines, the union said. Its negotiating committee spent much of Sunday evaluating the studios’ offer, which reportedly includes protections against AI, increases in minimum rates, and compensation hikes for streaming projects. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers suggested on Saturday that executives were unwilling to make further concessions, according to Variety. But talks may not shut down just yet, with sources telling TheWrap that there remains hope that the union and the studios could come back to the negotiating table.

