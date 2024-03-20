Saie’s New Concealer Gives You Creaseless Coverage With Skincare Benefits

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For whatever reason, I rarely use concealer. I generally prefer a minimal coverage look when it comes to complexion products (not because my skin is flawless but because I hate the feel of product sitting on top of my skin!), so if I want to amp up the coverage from my go-to tinted moisturizer, I usually just opt for a heavier coverage foundation that I can build and blend to my liking. Back when I did wear concealer regularly, I found that most formulas would either be too matte, emphasizing fine lines under my eyes, or too dewy, leaving the formula slipping and sliding away until it disappeared altogether after only a couple of hours. Finally, I gave up on the complexion category altogether, ruling it out as too much of a hassle and largely unnecessary for my general beauty needs.

That was until I tried my favorite clean beauty brand (and one of my favorite beauty brands, period), Saie’s newest complexion drop: the Slip Tint Radiant Concealer. Normally, I would opt out of sampling a concealer since I don’t use them, but because Saie’s Glowy Super Skin Tint Foundation is one of my all-time favorite formulas, I decided I should take the new multitasking concealer for a spin—especially because it’s infused with skincare ingredients so, in theory, you need less and less of it the more you wear it.

Saie Slip Tint Radiant All Over Concealer The concealer is formulated to “care for your skin in the moment and over time” and is clinically shown to improve the appearance of enlarged pores and fine lines with continuous use, according to the brand. The lightweight, liquid-cream formula contains a slew of skin-loving ingredients, including niacinamide for smoothing texture and shrinking the look of pores and hyaluronic acid, which helps plump up the appearance of fine lines and crepey skin for a youthful, bouncy effect. Of course, as with all of Saie’s non-toxic products, what’s even more impressive is what the concealer is formulated without: mineral oil, sulfates, Talc, chemical SPF, and the list goes on... and on. Buy At Saie $ 28

Saie’s new concealer delivers medium (but very buildable) coverage, and while the formula leaves a natural, skin-like finish, it isn’t greasy in the slightest, which means it actually stays put—for up to 12 hours—without even having to set it with finishing powder. The formula blends like a dream without creasing or caking, and it effectively covers small blemishes, redness, and undereye darkness with just a couple of swipes. While it’s classified as a medium coverage formula, you can definitely get to full coverage with two dollops.

As mentioned, I did not set the concealer with a finishing powder, and I got about ten to twelve hours of wear—zero creasing or fading until the eighth hour. For me, it’s equally important how a complexion formula wears off (no formula is going to last forever) as it is how long it lasts, and the Slip Tint concealer faded gradually and beautifully. I didn’t look as though my face suddenly melted off, just a gradual wash of my redness and dark circles slowly peeking through.

Saie Slip Tint Tinted Moisturizer My favorite way to wear the new Slip Tint concealer is layered over Saie’s Slip Tint Tinted Moisturizer in areas where I want a little more coverage or mixed in with my favorite SPF or moisturizer for a DIY BB cream situation. I’m the person who always uses my fingers to apply my makeup, but I will say that I’ve been using Saie’s Double Ended Brush to apply the Slip Tint Tinted Moisturizer and concealer, and it does indeed make a huge difference, so if you’re looking for a new concealer brush or beauty blender alternative, I highly recommend Saie’s dual-ended complexion brush. Buy At Saie $ 36

This sensitive skin and acne-safe concealer is a gorgeous formula for all skin types (don’t be scared by “Radiant” description; it’s totally non-greasy, and my oily skin loved it), but it’s an especially great product if you’re looking to blur fine lines and texture because it doesn’t spotlight imperfections or settle into crevices and wrinkles. In fact, it didn’t even emphasize or highlight my retinoid-induced skin peeling, which is honestly astonishing.

Best of all, the lightweight formula is virtually undetectable on my skin—it feels like I have nothing on but my skincare—just the way I like it. If you’re looking for a clean alternative to the cult-favorite Nars Creamy Concealer with better staying power or a less-drying demi-matte surrogate for Tarte’s beloved Shape Tape Concealer, consider your search officially over—Saie’s Slip Tint Concealer has you covered.

