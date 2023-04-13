San Francisco DA Slams Elon Musk’s ‘Reckless’ Statements on Bob Lee’s Death
‘IRRESPONSIBLE’
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who ousted her progressive predecessor in a recall vote last year, slammed Elon Musk on Thursday for spreading “misinformation” about the slaying of Cash App founder Bob Lee. Musk was among several people who suggested Lee’s murder was the result of random, violent crime spiraling out of control in the city under Jenkins. But police announced Thursday that they had arrested and charged a 38-year-old man who knew Lee. “I must point out that reckless and irresponsible statements like those contained in Mr. Musk’s tweet that assumed incorrect circumstances about Mr. Lee’s death serve to mislead the world and their perceptions of San Francisco and also negatively impact the pursuit of justice for victims of crime as it spreads misinformation at a time when police are trying to solve a very difficult case,” Jenkins said. “We all should and must do better about not contributing to the spread of such misinformation without having actual facts to underlie the statements that we make.” The suspect, Nima Momeni, was reportedly in a car with Lee and stabbed him after a fight in the early hours of April 4.