Saudi-Led Forces Seize Airport in Yemen Port City

In their biggest offensive yet against Iranian-backed Houthis, Saudi-led forces have reportedly seized control of an international airport in Yemen’s main port city of Hodeida. Officials loyal to Yemen’s exiled government said work was currently under way to clear mines from areas around the airport, according to the Associated Press. The move comes after days of fierce fighting in the city, the country’s main entry point for food and aid supplies amid what the United Nations has labelled the world’s worst humanitarian disaster. International aid groups had warned that fighting in the area could result in the starvation of millions of Yemenis, many of whom rely on aid supplies to survive.