WHEN YOU’VE LOST MOOCH
Scaramucci Says He’s Not Voting for Trump, GOP Needs New Candidate
Anthony Scaramucci, the president’s short-lived White House communications director, said Monday that he will not support Donald Trump and believes the Republican Party should find another candidate for the 2020 election. “At this time I cannot support his re-election and we need to think about someone new to be at the top of the ticket,” Scaramucci said. After his brief tenure at the White House, Scaramucci has been critical of the Trump administration. In a number of TV appearances last week, Scarmucci criticized Trump’s recent visit to El Paso, Texas, in the aftermath of another mass shooting. During an appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, Scaramucci said Trump had done “absolutely indefensible” things. The former communications director could have been referring to Trump’s bashing of Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke while visiting shooting victims, or the photo that shows Trump smiling and giving a thumbs up while the first lady holds a baby orphaned as a result of the massacre.
Trump appears to have been paying attention to Scaramucci, firing off several tweets that blasted his work in the White House. Trump wrote that he was “quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling” and “now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on ‘President Trump.” The mooch fired back: “(Trump) eventually he turns on on [sic] everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country.”