Schumer Trashes GOP as ‘One Big Mess’ as Trump’s Bill Descends Into MAGA Chaos

GOP Senators “don’t have the guts to buck Trump,” Schumer said on MSNBC.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is kicking the GOP while it’s down, calling its “Big Beautiful Bill” civil war, “One Big Mess.”

Republicans are torn over whether to back President Trump’s tax and immigration bill, with some senators even trashing it publicly. North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis raged on the Senate floor Sunday night that it “betrays” promises made by the president, highlighting steep cuts to Medicaid.

In response, Trump attacked him on Truth Social, calling him a “talker” and a “complainer.” After bullying Tillis into announcing that he would not run for re-election, he also vowed primary challenges against any other Republican who may dare to stymie the passage of the bill as it enters another round of voting.

Speaking on The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell on Monday evening, Schumer said GOP Senators “don’t have the guts to buck Trump.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 30: U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol Building on June 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Republican leaders are pushing to get U.S. President Donald Trump's "One, Big, Beautiful Bill," Act through Congress and to his desk before the July 4 Independence Day holiday. Tillis, who is critical of the Senate version of the bill, has announced he will not seek re-election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Sen. Thom Tillis rebuked Trump's bill in a passionate speech on the Senate floor Sunday. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“They’re slowing things down because right now, they’re one big mess. They’ve made a lot of promises, contradictory promises to different parts of their caucus,” he said.

“A lot of people are squirming because they know how unpopular — what Trump calls the big, beautiful bill, we call the big, ugly betrayal. They’re squirming. They know their public doesn’t like it."

He highlighted the dissent from Thom Tillis and said that many Senators silently agree with the statesman.

“What Tillis said out loud, I’d say a majority of senators, Republican senators, believe—that this bill is very bad for their states, but they don’t have the guts to buck Trump, they’re afraid of Trump," Schumer told O’Donnell.

“So they’re in an uncomfortable position, they’re fighting with each other, and they’re slowing everything down because they don’t have a bill yet. At this late hour, they still don’t have the bill.”

On Monday morning, the Senate began a “vote-a-rama” on proposed amendments to the bill, but by Tuesday morning Majority Leader John Thune did not appear to have the 51 votes necessary to proceed the bill to a final vote because of Republican holdouts, according to ABC News.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 03: Chairman Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks during a nomination hearing with the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on Capitol Hill on April 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. The committee held the nomination hearing for Scott Kupor, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be Director of the Office of Personnel Management and Eric Ueland, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be Deputy Director for Management at the Office of Management and Budget. Senators spoke with the witnesses about their history in government, goals for their roles and actions U.S. President Donald Trump has taken in his first few months of office. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Rand Paul is expected to vote against the bill. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Tillis and Kentucky’s Rand Paul are expected to vote down the bill, citing concerns regarding Medicaid and the ballooning debt ceiling the package promotes.

Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski and Maine’s Susan Collins are doubts for Thune, and their votes could be critical as the bill can only afford to lose three votes during the final voting phase. Fiscal hawk Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has also raised concerns about the bill’s impact on the deficit.

Republicans narrowly advanced the spending package in a 51-49 vote Saturday night.

Senators Mike Lee and Rick Scott, of Utah and Florida, have not yet received a response to a proposed amendment to the bill, which reduces extra funding for Medicaid. This could color their decision regarding which way they vote.

“Republicans need to stay tough and unified during the home stretch, and we are counting on them to get the job done,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday.

Trump has imposed a July 4 deadline on the bill. Tillis labeled this “artificial” and said Republicans are rushing the process.

