Scientists Create 3-D ‘Clarity’ Brain

Jell-O brains just got a lot more sophisticated. Scientists at Stanford University have developed a new method of research that provides a three-dimensional, transparent view of all the different neural networks in the human brain. The new process, named Clarity by its inventors, preserves the biochemistry of the brain so researchers can examine it again and again, and even see clues to old neural activity. Researchers say Clarity could potentially lead to breakthroughs in understanding mental disorders like schizophrenia and autism.