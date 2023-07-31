Screaming Mom Saves 8-Year-Old From Cougar Attack in Olympic National Park
WHAT A HERO
An 8-year-old child narrowly escaped a cougar attack while camping at Lake Angeles in Olympic National Park on Saturday. The National Park Service said in a statement that the cougar “casually abandoned its attack after being yelled and screamed at by the child’s mother” as the incident unfolded around 6:30 p.m. The child survived with minor injuries and was taken to the local hospital for further evaluation. All remaining campers in the Lake Angeles area have been evacuated. “Due to the extreme nature of this incident, we are closing the Lake Angeles area and several trails in the vicinity,” said Olympic National Park Wildlife Biologist, Tom Kay. Park rangers are attempting to track the cougar and euthanize the animal for a necropsy. “This may provide clues as to why the animal attacked since cougars are rarely seen and attacks on humans are extraordinarily rare,” National Park Service said.