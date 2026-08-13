Screaming Stephen Miller Melts Down in Bonkers 4-Minute TV Monologue

Staunch Trump goon Stephen Miller melted down during a bonkers Fox News interview that saw the 40-year-old embark on a monologue that lasted for almost five minutes.

Miller, Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, was seriously triggered when appearing on the president’s favorite network.

Speaking on The Will Cain Show on Wednesday, Miller joined a conservative conversation about “woke” culture, seemingly provoked by the success of progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in the Michigan primary race last week.

Stephen Miller mid-monologue on Fox News. Fox News

Cain also fired Miller up by playing a short clip of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on ABC’S This Week on Sunday sharing an anecdote about a councilman who told her that “Woke 1 was crazy.” Woke 1 refers to the period around 2019 and 2020, often called “peak woke” or “woke 1.0,″ where some Democrats expressed some far-left policies, such as defunding police, before moving towards a more populist agenda.

Miller, 40, spoke uninterrupted for four minutes and 43 seconds, barely pausing to take a breath, claiming there is no difference between the older “woke” generation and the new.

After unleashing his rant, Miller even stated, “I’m sorry for this monologue, but it’s got to be said.”

His MAGA sermon began by railing against “the left” for an “unrelenting war against police” in “blue” cities, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York.

Miller spoke about “shootings, dead bodies, drug overdoses” in the cities, then said, “Sorry your husband was murdered. Sorry your mom was killed. Sorry, your loved ones are six feet under the ground now.”

The monologue continued with Miller praising Trump’s initiative to eradicate crime in Washington, D.C., before he stated, “When you strip away all this woke labelling, it’s hatred for America, and it’s hatred for the people who have made America great. It’s hatred for the people who build and sustain things.”

Miller then deviated into slamming Democratic Socialists of America candidates, without mentioning any by name, and “radical left ideologues.” He also said he felt “disgust” seeing the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, which opened in June.

Barack Obama at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, on June 18, 2026. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

“Everything President Trump has done... everything that he’s done to try to dismantle that ideology, the left is taking him to court,” Miller continued.

He became even more heated defending his 80-year-old boss and his divisive passion projects. They included his vanity ballroom, the construction of which has been subject to lawsuits, ICE raids and stopping transgender “mutilization” of children.

“Every beautiful thing he wants to build, they want to block,” Miller said. “Every mile of border he wants to secure, they want to stop. Every illegal alien he wants to deport, they want to keep here. Every transgender inmate that he wants to be housed in their biologically correct prison? They’re suing to keep men housed with women.”

He continued, “Every school district, where he’s trying to stop racial discrimination, transgender ideology, the sexual abuse of our children, they’re there defending the abusers. They’re there defending what’s putrid and hateful.”

He repeatedly talked about “race discrimination” at universities, saying the left was “ripping apart the fabric of society, by race, by ethnicity, at the seams.”

Donald Trump is regularly defended by Stephen Miller. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Miller’s solution to “defeat” the threat from the left was by millions of “upstanding citizens” saying, “We’re not gonna let them take our country away.”

His monologue ended, “That’s what Trump and MAGA and America first is all about, and will always be about.”

Miller’s dissertation on Wednesday echoed a rant on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show last week after El-Sayed’s victory, claiming it was the latest example of Democrats nominating “communist candidates” for office. El-Sayed is a progressive Democrat, not a communist.

“We spent decades fighting a Cold War with the Soviet Union. I choose my words carefully, but I want to say this—that Cold War has come home. It’s here in America,” Miller said.