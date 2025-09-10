Seafood Restaurant Visited by Trump Bombarded with 1-Star Reviews

The Washington, D.C. seafood restaurant where Donald Trump dined on Tuesday evening has been hit with a wave of trolling one-star reviews online.

The president, joined by top Cabinet officials including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, chose Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, just minutes from the White House, for what was the first time Trump had dined in the capital outside of eating at his Trump International Hotel, which closed in 2022.

But Trump’s high-end outing at a restaurant where a tuna steak costs more than $45 was disrupted by Code Pink activists who shouted “Free D.C! Free Palestine!” and “Trump is the Hitler of our time!” before being escorted out.

The view from outside Joe's Seafood, Prime Steakhouse as Donald Trump and his team ate inside. Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu via Getty Images

Joe’s has now been bombarded with negative Google reviews, ranging from mocking Trump to venting at the restaurant for allowing the president to use the venue for a PR stunt on crime in the city.

“Steak was so bad someone at another table dumped ketchup all over it,” one review joked, referring to Trump’s love for the condiment to accompany his well-done steaks.

Another reviewer used their post to attack Trump over the Jeffrey Epstein birthday book controversy and to take aim at “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth, who dined alongside Trump.

“Honestly kinda weird. There was someone very loud and was the color of orange? That wasn’t the craziest bit though, it was that the man kept doodling little girls on the menu. Like a large amount of this from someone with small hands. Then the group that was with him just ignored this and said it was a hoax.”

“Tried to go to the bathroom and some drunk challenged me to push-ups before swearing and running off to his phone about a bombing?” the review continued. “Hope it wasn’t the janitor. Pete was his name?”

Some of the leading Cabinet figures joined the president on his outing not far from the White House. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Another also took aim at Hegseth, describing him as “drunk off his rocker, claiming to be a warrior,” before stating that the “entire table was full of obnoxious, creepy men, all wearing too much makeup.”

One one-star review added, “Had a great experience and food was delicious but glad I showed up days before Trump did. Had I known this place was going to accept racist anti-Americans like Trump inside, I would have never spent my money.”

One person who praised the seafood restaurant was White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who confirmed that Trump and the team “enjoyed crab, shrimp, salad, steak, and dessert” during their visit.

“The food was phenomenal and the service was fantastic. Thank you, Joe’s!” she told CNN.