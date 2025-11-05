Sean Hannity Moans That His Friends Are ‘Scared’ After Mamdani’s Win

Sean Hannity spent the night whining about how “scared” and “depressed” his friends were following Zohran Mamdani’s runaway victory in New York City’s mayoral race.

Hannity railed against Mamdani’s win but also found his friends were sharing memes about the incoming mayor’s New York.

“I honestly feel bad. I have friends of mine in New York, my phone is blowing up, and they are officially depressed and scared,” the New York-born but Florida-based host told Bret Baier as he melted down following Mamdani’s victory.

“A full nine percent of people say that they will leave if he got elected,” the Fox News host said, referring to a poll conducted by The Daily Mail before the election. “Before today, they said if he got elected, they are gonna leave New York City… They call it the Mamdani effect.”

“If you would’ve told me 24 years after 9/11 that somebody that was that radicalized would win this dramatically, I wouldn’t have believed it.”

Hannity said Mamdani's victory left him in tears. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Mamdani, 34, became the first Muslim, the first immigrant, and the youngest person to be elected mayor of New York since 1892 on Tuesday night after defeating Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa with a landmark turnout.

Addressing some of the slurs used against him in his victory speech, the mayor-elect told onlookers, “The conventional wisdom would tell you that I am far from the perfect candidate.

“I am young, despite my best efforts to grow older. I am Muslim. I am a democratic socialist. And most damning of all, I refuse to apologise for any of this.”

Despite living in Florida, Hannity is engaged to Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt, who is based in New York City. Earlier in the night, Hannity broadcasting from Florida, spoke with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and said he’d been forced to find ways to laugh at Mamdani’s victory.

The Fox News host attacked Mamdani with smears while whining to co-hosts about how upset he was about his victory. Fox News

He also showed off anti-Mamdani memes he had been sent.

“I have really funny friends, and they are sending me… One is a meme of the Statue of Liberty sitting down smoking a cigarette, saying, ‘Eff it, I’m going to move to Florida.’ The other one has a picture of Mamdani, and it says ‘Realtor of the Year in the state of Florida.’ It’s cracking me up.”

Unsure of how to respond, DeSantis replies by telling Hannity he’s glad he isn’t moving to Ireland “in exchange for Rosie O’Donnell,” causing the host to sniffle and respond, “I have a good governor.”

Mamdani, meanwhile, vowed to stand up to “the Donald Trumps of our city” and “put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks.”

The democratic socialist also issued a firm rebuke to Trump’s immigration policies, speaking directly to the president and telling him, “New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants. And as of tonight, led by an immigrant.

“So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”