Seattle Teacher Suffers Facial Fractures in Possible Hate Crime ‘Nunchuk’ Attack
A teacher in Seattle is recovering after being attacked last week with a sock with rocks stuffed inside it, used as a nunchuk, she said. Police are investigating the attack against Noriko Nasu in the city’s Chinatown, as Asian nationwide are reporting an uptick in hate crimes. According to local news station KIRO 7, Nasu had to be hospitalized with fractures in her face and teeth. She teaches at Inglemoor High School, in the Seattle suburb of Kenmore. “In this case, it’s gotten very close to home. It’s one of our staff,” Superintendent Michelle Reid told KIRO 7. “Essentially, if you see something or hear something, it’s incumbent on all of us to say something,”