Second Hiker in a Month Dies at Arches National Park

For the second time in the last 30 days, a hiker has died at the popular Arches National Park in Utah. This time it was a 56-year-old man who died on Devils Garden Trail, which gives access to Landscape Arch, Double O Arch, and Dark Angel. Landscape Arch is the longest arch in North America, with its opening stretching 306 feet. The man has not been identified. At the end of February, a 71-year-old man from Massachusetts collapsed and died while hiking with his wife and son in the park.